Boy, 16, charged with shooting at teen

A 16-year-old Inwood boy was arrested on assault charges Thursday in an incident earlier this month in which he fired four rounds from a handgun at a 19-year-old man, Nassau County police said.

Police said Marcell Haynes, of 23 Augustina St., and two other males attacked the victim at about 3:10 p.m. on July 12 in a courtyard on Bayview Avenue in Inwood because of "ongoing differences."

The four heatedly argued, then fought, police said. Police said Haynes and his two accomplices began to punch and beat the victim, driving him to the ground.

Haynes then pulled a silver handgun, fired four shots at the victim -- all of them missing -- before running off with his two accomplices.

Police said the victim refused medical attention.

Police arrested Haynes on Thursday on Old Country Road in Mineola.

Haynes is charged with assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Police also said he faces an open warrant on a previous unrelated incident.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court.