Cops: Seaford gas station robbed; male suspect sought

Nassau County police said they are investigating a robbery Saturday night at a Seaford BP gas station.

Just before 11 p.m., a male walked into the station at 3914 Sunrise Hwy. and demanded money from an employee who complied, police said.

The suspect took the undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot southbound on Jackson Avenue. There were no customers at the station at the time of the robbery, police said.

Police said the suspect was described as being 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds and wearing a black T-shirt with a white logo, jeans and a bucket hat.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.