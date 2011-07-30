Brooklyn men charged with money-order scam

Two Brooklyn men were arrested Friday morning in Westbury on charges of using stolen credit cards to obtain money orders in excess of $250,000.

Nassau County police said that Khalid Edwards, 19, cashed several U.S. Postal Service money orders payable to himself between December 2010 and June 2011. James Hillard, 22, allegedly deposited other orders during that same period into his personal bank account. Combined, police estimate the men stole roughly a quarter-million dollars.

Edwards and Hillard were apprehended after a joint investigation between Nassau police and U.S. postal inspectors.

Edwards is charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud. Hillard is charged with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud.

They will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.