Burglary arrest as suspect flees house

Two Rockville Centre Police officers responding to a 911 call about a possible burglary in progress entered a home and heard a noise, and a sergeant outside caught a Hempstead man fleeing the home moments later, police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight Tuesday at a home on Raymond Street.

Nassau County Police said the two officers arrived at the home at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday and entered the residence through an open rear basement door.

Once inside, police said the officers heard a noise on the first floor. Moments later, a Rockville Centre Police sergeant caught the suspect as he fled through the front door, police said.

Police said Gregory France, 46, of Linden Avenue, was arrested and charged with burglary, petty larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Police said the petty larceny charge against France was from an outstanding bench warrant issued in Nassau County District Court.

He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.