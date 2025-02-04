2 injured after driver hits 2 cars, Chinese restaurant in Farmingdale, igniting fire

Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into two parked vehicles and a Chinese restaurant in Farmingdale, setting off a fire Monday night, Nassau police said.

About 11:20 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was driving a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe north on Broadway when her car left the roadway and struck a parked 2017 Ford Mustang, occupied by a 30-year-old man, and an unoccupied 2022 Volkswagen Jetta.

The Hyundai then struck Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, which set off a fire, police said.

Members of the Bethpage Fire Department promptly extinguished the fire, police said. Police did not immediately provide the extent of the damage.

Nassau County police and the Bethpage Fire Department respond to the scene of an accident in Farmingdale on Monday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

The driver of the Hyundai and the occupant of the Mustang were taken to a hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not report any charges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.