A car struck the front of a 7-Eleven Wednesday morning in Merrick, causing damage to the front of the store, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, which was reported at 5:22 a.m. in the store’s parking lot on Merrick Road near Babylon Turnpike, a police spokeswoman said.

“The car did not go all the way through . . . but it did some damage to the building,” the spokeswoman said.