Car rams into N. Merrick home
A car rammed into a North Merrick home Thursday afternoon, sending a mother and her 2-month-old daughter as well as the driver to the hospital, Nassau police and a family member said.
An elderly woman hit the back of a house on Henry Road about 3 p.m., police said.
She and the residents were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, a police spokesman said.
Tara Soffientini and her daughter Lucy Ray were sitting on the living room couch when the car rammed down a fence and into the back of the house, said Julie Soffientini, Tara's mother, as she waited for a company to call back about boarding up the damage.
The mother was able to walk to the ambulance, Soffientini said.
No charges have been filed in the case, police said.