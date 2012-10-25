Car rams into N. Merrick home

A car rammed into a North Merrick home Thursday afternoon, sending a mother and her 2-month-old daughter as well as the driver to the hospital, Nassau police and a family member said.

An elderly woman hit the back of a house on Henry Road about 3 p.m., police said.

She and the residents were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, a police spokesman said.

Tara Soffientini and her daughter Lucy Ray were sitting on the living room couch when the car rammed down a fence and into the back of the house, said Julie Soffientini, Tara's mother, as she waited for a company to call back about boarding up the damage.

The mother was able to walk to the ambulance, Soffientini said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No charges have been filed in the case, police said.