Centre Island fire significantly damages home, officials say

Firefighters from several North Shore departments responded to a call on Centre Island Tuesday night to find a “well-advanced” house fire that ultimately caused significant damage to a home on Roosevelt Road, Nassau County officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Nassau Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

Nassau County police and fire officials said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 8:57 p.m. The house is on a heavily wooded road off Centre Island Road — and is almost due west across Oyster Bay Harbor from Sagamore Hill.

Officials said firefighters from Bayville, Oyster Bay, Locust Valley and Glen Cove all responded. Police said the 911 caller reported the house was “fully engulfed.”

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fire officials said that could not immediately be verified, but described the fire as “well advanced.” Officials said additional information was not immediately available on Wednesday.