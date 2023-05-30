Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow closed by Hempstead Town over unsafe and unsanitary conditions

The Town of Hempstead has closed the Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow because of unsanitary and unsafe conditions, officials announced Tuesday.

A town spokesperson didn’t immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to questions about the shuttering of the motel. It's unclear when the motel closed its doors.

The motel on Hempstead Turnpike is across the street from Eisenhower Park and next to several restaurants and shops.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the town building department had inspected the motel. The town worked with Nassau County agencies, including police, to vacate residents and move them to a new location in Hicksville.

“The safety of residents and neighbors remains a primary concern for the Town of Hempstead,” the supervisor said in a statement.

Check back for more on this developing story.