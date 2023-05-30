Long IslandNassau

Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow closed by Hempstead Town over unsafe and unsanitary conditions

By Brinley Hinemanbrinley.hineman@newsday.com

The Town of Hempstead has closed the Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow because of unsanitary and unsafe conditions, officials announced Tuesday.

A town spokesperson didn’t immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to questions about the shuttering of the motel. It's unclear when the motel closed its doors. 

The motel on Hempstead Turnpike is across the street from Eisenhower Park and next to several restaurants and shops. 

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the town building department had inspected the motel. The town worked with Nassau County agencies, including police, to vacate residents and move them to a new location in Hicksville.

“The safety of residents and neighbors remains a primary concern for the Town of Hempstead,” the supervisor said in a statement.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Brinley Hineman
By Brinley Hineman

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a West Virginia native.

Streaming Now
Seaford hate graffiti … Sands IDA approval expected … Dog-Friendly ice cream  Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

New fed charges against ex-dance teacher ... LI boy in national spelling bee ... Baby wildlife season ... Spy boat replica being built

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

