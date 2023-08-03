Long IslandNassau

Roof collapses at Jericho Water District building; at least 1 trapped, officials say

Nassau County police investigate the scene of a construction accident...

Nassau County police investigate the scene of a construction accident on Stillwell Lane in Syosset onThursday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

At least one construction worker was trapped Thursday following a roof collapse at a processing plant for the Jericho Water District in Syosset, authorities said.

Officials could not immediately confirm the seriousness of any injuries, but said Syosset firefighters were on the scene at 66 Stillwell Lane conducting a search-and-rescue operation.

Emergency responders were awaiting the arrival of a crane to help clear the debris, authorities said.

Jericho Water District superintendent Peter Logan said contractors were working on "a block building with wooden roof trusses" at the site when the roof structure collapsed.

Logan said it was unclear how many workers were on site when the collapse occurred.

He said construction began last year at the site, which was to house equipment and containment vessels needed to remove the pollutant 1,4-dioxane from the water supply.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

