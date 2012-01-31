Cops: 2 Elmont men charged after shots fired

Two Elmont men were arrested at an Elmont home Monday after Nassau County Fifth Precinct officers who responded to a call of shots fired were told the men had been seen in a backyard with a shotgun, police said.

The shots were fired on Marguerite Avenue in Elmont just before noon, police said.

Corey Hill, 39, of 1779 Pelham St., and Kareem A. Vaz, 22, of Herbert Avenue, were arrested by Bureau of Special Operations officers after they returned to Hill's house after shots were fired, police said. The gun, live ammunition and spent casings were all recovered inside the home, according to police.

No one was injured.

Police said the incident was reported in a 911 call, the caller saying they had heard shots fired in the vicinity of Marguerite Avenue. The responding officers talked to a witness who told them Hill and Vaz were in the backyard of the home on Marguerite Avenue "holding a shotgun." The two were then located at Hill's home.

Both Hill and Vaz were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and with discharging a firearm.

They were issued desk appearance tickets to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Feb. 16, police said.