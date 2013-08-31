Cops: 2 rob Elmont gas station

A gas station worker was robbed at gunpoint in Elmont early Saturday, police said.

A 30-year-old male employee of Petro Gas Station, 1278 Hempstead Tpke., was working at 1 a.m. when 2 men came in and demanded money, Nassau County police said.

One suspect, wielding a black handgun, took an unknown amount of money, police said, adding the second suspect took five cartons of cigarettes.

The suspects left the store and headed on foot to Clinton Street, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported and ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.