Cops: 4 nabbed for crime attempt during Sandy

Stores damaged by the storm were allegedly targeted by four men arrested early Tuesday morning in East Garden City on assorted charges that included burglary and conspiracy, Nassau police said.

Shaquille Bumpass, 20, of 12 Roosevelt St., and James Bumpass, 24, of 34 Cathedral Ave., both of Hempstead, were charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal possession of marijuana.

Two 17-year-olds with them, Jahseek Burgess and Tajmel Reid-Jacobs, both of 287 N. 3rd Ave., Bay Shore, were also arrested.

Burgess was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglars tools, and criminal possession of marijuana.

Reid-Jacobs was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglars tools, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

The defendants came upon a store, Expression, 185 Main St., Hempstead that had door damage, early Tuesday morning, and entered, police said, but left empty-handed when an alarm sounded.

During a routine traffic stop a short time later, officers arrested the men after they discovered on the floor of their vehicle a clear bag of marijuana, screw drivers, a flashlight, a hammer, and a pillow case in the pants pockets of one of the men.

All defendants were to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.