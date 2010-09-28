Cops: 4 nabbed in Manorhaven marina burglaries

Four Queens men were arrested Tuesday and charged with burglarizing five boats in a Manorhaven marina, police said.

Dilsher Singh, 18, of Richmond Hill, and Tommy Chow, 19, Jonathan Leung, 21, and Raymond Chen, 20, all of Flushing, were charged with multiple counts of burglary.

Police said the four men burglarized the boats at LaMotta's Marina on Matinecock Avenue about 2:40 a.m., and took liquor, a laptop computer, video games and a video game system.

A boat owner saw the burglaries in progress and notified authorities, police said.

All four were to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead.