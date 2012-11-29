Cops: 8 men cited after soliciting work without permit

Eight men from Maine were issued summonses after they were found illegally soliciting work from East Meadow residents Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The men, accused of "operating a home improvement business in Nassau County without a permit," received violation notices, police said in a news release early Thursday. The men were looking for post-superstorm Sandy work, police said.

Marshal Vanderbloeman, 24, and Nathan L. Jackson, 25, were "issued summonses for unlicensed solicitation for paid work in the Town of Hempstead," police said.

Ian Michaud, 20, Shawn Thyng, 22, Thomas Thyng, 48, and Christopher R. Lau, 31, were issued appearance tickets for working without a county home improvement license, police said.

The other two men were identified as Sherman L. Thyng, 69, and Mark Louis Bureau, 36, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The men are scheduled to appear in district court in Hempstead Dec. 27.