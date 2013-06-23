Cops: Argument in Oceanside leads to assault arrest

An Oceanside man armed with a knife was arrested early Sunday after Nassau County police said he struck his mother's boyfriend during an argument.

Police said a 60-year-old man was watching television in his North Sunnybrook Drive home at 12:45 a.m. when he told Jimmy L. Godsey, 28, of North Sunnybrook Drive, not to enter the room of his girlfriend, Godsey's mother.

Godsey and the victim began arguing and pushing each other before police said Godsey left the room, coming back with a black-handled folding knife.

Police said Godsey then struck the victim on the right side of his neck, cutting him, before Godsey ran out of the house.

Godsey surrendered to police soon after they arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury, which police said was non-life-threatening.

Godsey was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.