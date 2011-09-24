Cops: Attempted kidnap in Valley Stream

Police detectives are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl Friday night in Hendrickson Park in Valley Stream.

The girl told police she was walking in the park about 7:30 p.m. and saw a man waiting on a bridge. As she walked by, the subject came up from behind her, wrapped both arms around her tightly and whispered, "Shhhh" in her ear, according to Nassau County police. The victim began to scream, causing the man to release her, police said. No injuries were reported.

The subject was described as a male in his early 20s with dark hair, shaved arms, and smelling strongly of smoke. He was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.