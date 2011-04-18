Cops: Burglar startles sleeping woman

A woman awakened to find a man going through her belongings early Monday morning in New Cassel, police said.

She screamed and the burglar ran, Nassau County police said. Police are searching for the man, who they said fled the house on Grand Street -- and ran north toward Prospect.

The incident occurred at 2:35 a.m., police said.

The woman, described as a 26-year-old, was unharmed.

Police said the woman was asleep -- and awakened to see the man, described as about 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds wearing a white and gray striped shirt, going through her things.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He stole her cellphone, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential, police said.