Cops: Cabbie helps track down group who attacked, robbed man

Three men were arrested for robbing a man in Freeport Saturday, Nassau police said.

The men -- 22-year-old Jorge Tejada, Daniel Morel, 22, and Kenneth Espinal, 22, all of Freeport -- were part of a group of five who surrounded a 44-year-old man as he was walking on Church Street at about 5 a.m. yesterday, police said.

The men kicked and punched the victim, then stole $200 from his pocket, police said.

The driver of a cab that was passing by saw the attack and called 911, then took the victim into his cab and followed the suspects.

Tejada, Morel and Espinal were found soon after with the $200, and were arrested and charged with robbery, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The three and are scheduled to be arraigned today in First District Court in Hempstead.

The victim received bruises from the attack, but did not need to go to a hospital. Police are continuing to search for the remaining two suspects.