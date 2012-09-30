Cops call 2 East Meadow robberies unrelated

Nassau police are investigating two robberies in East Meadow that took place within an hour of each other Saturday night but do not appear to be related, they said.

In the first, detectives said a man with a gun robbed four teenagers and a younger victim outside the Woodland Middle School in East Meadow.

The man wore a hood and black bandanna over his face when he confronted his victims at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, showed the gun and demanded they drop their belongings on the ground, police said.

He took an iPhone and cash before running east toward Midland Drive, police said.

In the second incident, two men in hooded sweatshirts who may have been armed with a handgun robbed a boy walking on Prospect Avenue with friends at 9:45 p.m., police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One man simulated having a handgun in his sweatshirt and demanded the victim empty his pickets. The boy handed over an unknown amount of money and the men ran south on Prospect Avenue.

Detectives ask anyone with information about either crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.