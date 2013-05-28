Cops: Cashier chases assailant from RiteAid

A man with a knife attempted to rob a RiteAid pharmacy in North Bellmore late Sunday night, but was thwarted when a male cashier chased him from the store, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred at 10:20 p.m. at the store on Newbridge Road, Nassau County police said. Police said the cashier, identified only as a 56-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said the would-be robber, described as being about 5-foot-5 and in his early 20s, entered the store, displayed a knife -- and demanded cash.

But, police said, the cashier refused and then chased the assailant from the store and through the parking lot before losing sight of the man.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery attempt to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.