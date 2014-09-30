Long IslandNassau

Cops: Couple made drug deal with tot in tow

Sharod Certain, 21, of Bentwood, was arrested Sept. 29, 2014,...

Sharod Certain, 21, of Bentwood, was arrested Sept. 29, 2014, and charged in the sale of heroin in Seaford. He is charged with Kaleya Robinson, 22, also of Brentwood. A child endangerment charge was added when arresting Nassau County officers found their son, 2, in the car. Credit: NCPD

By ELLEN YANellen.yan@newsday.com

A couple were arraigned on drug and child endangerment charges Tuesday after they made a drug sale in their car as their 2-year-old son sat in the back seat, Nassau police said.

Officers spotted Sharod Certain, 21, of West Babylon, and Kaleya Robinson, 22, of Brentwood, drive up about 9:20 p.m. Monday to Jackson and Condit streets in Seaford and sell what is believed to be heroin to a customer, police said.

When officers went to arrest the couple, they noticed their son was in the back of their Toyota, police said.

Thirteen bags of heroin and a gravity knife were discovered in the car, police said.

The boy was released to a family member, police said.

Certain and Robinson were each arraigned on third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were held, pending a $100,000 bail for Certain and a $50,000 bail for Robinson.

SEE PHOTOSNotable LI crimes

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?