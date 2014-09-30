Cops: Couple made drug deal with tot in tow

A couple were arraigned on drug and child endangerment charges Tuesday after they made a drug sale in their car as their 2-year-old son sat in the back seat, Nassau police said.

Officers spotted Sharod Certain, 21, of West Babylon, and Kaleya Robinson, 22, of Brentwood, drive up about 9:20 p.m. Monday to Jackson and Condit streets in Seaford and sell what is believed to be heroin to a customer, police said.

When officers went to arrest the couple, they noticed their son was in the back of their Toyota, police said.

Thirteen bags of heroin and a gravity knife were discovered in the car, police said.

The boy was released to a family member, police said.

Certain and Robinson were each arraigned on third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were held, pending a $100,000 bail for Certain and a $50,000 bail for Robinson.