Cops: Driver attacks another with machete

An apparent road rage incident ended with one driver attacking another driver with a machete Monday morning in Roosevelt, police said.

The driver who was attacked was struck on the right wrist and suffered severed tendons, Nassau County police said.

Police are still searching for the attacker, who was driving a black Nissan Sentra and is described as 5-foot-5 with a heavy build, wearing a dark wool hat and a hooded sweatshirt.

The bizarre incident took place at 8:43 a.m. on West Greenwich Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim, described only as a 25-year-old man, was driving southbound when he was cut off by the driver of the Nissan. Both men exited their vehicles, police said, and at that time the Nissan driver displayed the machete -- then struck the victim with it, severing tendons in his wrist.

The victim then drove himself to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.