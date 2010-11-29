Cops: Drug suspect arrested after scuffle with police

Plainclothes officers saw Eric L. Robinson attempting to place a large plastic bag of marijuana into his waistband on a street in Roosevelt Sunday, so they stopped him, police said.

Robinson, 31, of East Pennywood Avenue, Roosevelt, began "swinging his arms violently" and attempted to get away, Nassau County police said. The officers sprayed him with pepper spray, but Robinson continued to fight them, police said.

One officer suffered a fractured ankle in the scuffle before Robinson could be arrested, police said. Officers recovered seven bags of marijuana and $798 in cash, police said.

Robinson was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the incident took place just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when plainclothes officers on routine patrol spotted Robinson sticking the bag into his clothing as he walked along Nassau Road. Police said the officers exited their vehicle and identified themselves.

They said the officers also displayed their badges.

Instead of surrendering, Robinson fought the officers and swung at them and elbowed them, police said. Uniformed officers eventually joined the fracas and subdued Robinson, police said.

Both of the plainclothes officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.