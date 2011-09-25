Cops: Four robbed in Rockville Centre

A group of four people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked down a Rockville Centre street early Friday morning, Nassau County police said.

The victims -- two 21-year-old women, and two men, 22 and 23 -- were walking near 100 N. Centre Ave. at about 4:30 a.m. when they were approached by two men.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded their possessions, police said.

After the victims gave the men cash, identification, credit cards, a cellphone, wallets and a handbag, the two men fled north toward Meehan Lane. No one was injured.

Police described the man with the gun as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 185 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black ski cap and a bandanna. The second man was described as about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with short hair, wearing a blue T-shirt with yellow "crime-scene" stripes and jeans.

Police ask anyone with more information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.