Nassau police are investigating an assault that happened Saturday night in Hempstead involving a firearm and a 12-year-old girl.

Police released few details, but said the victim was in her Wellington Place home when she heard gunshots outside around 9:30 p.m. She suffered a gunshot wound to her left thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

They ask anyone with information to call 800-244-TIPS.