Cops: Great Neck man stole from parents

A Great Neck man stole his elderly parents' checkbooks and made unauthorized purchases on their credit cards, causing a loss of nearly $18,000, Nassau police said in announcing his arrest.

The man, identified by police as Stephen Foster, 56, of Allen Drive, committed the thefts between Sept. 24 and Saturday.

He took the checkbooks from the parents' bedroom, cashing them in excess of $16,000. He made about $2,000 in unauthorized purchases on the credit cards, police said.

He's also accused of kicking a family member's vehicle, causing $250 in damage, police said.

He was arrested Saturday and is facing charges that include grand larceny, forgery, identity theft, falsifying business records, petty larceny and criminal mischief. He's to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.