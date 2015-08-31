Cops: Hempstead man charged in chain snatching

A Hempstead man faces a robbery charge after he took a gold chain from another man Sunday at a Hempstead intersection, Nassau County police said.

Rashawn Galloway, 17, of 22 Whitson St., is charged with second-degree robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Galloway was walking at Fulton and Cathedral avenues at about 5:08 p.m. when he approached a man, 27, grabbed him by the neck and took a gold chain.

He fled the scene, but the victim found some Hempstead police officers who searched the area with help from Nassau County's Aviation Bureau and Bureau of Special Operations police officers.

They found and arrested Galloway a short time later, according to a news release.