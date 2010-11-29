Cops ID Hicksville man killed in crash

Police Monday morning identified the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette killed in a one-car accident in Hicksville over the weekend.

Joseph Mure, 62, of Hicksville, was alone in the car when he crashed through a fence Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

The 7:40 a.m. crash occurred as Mure was driving southbound on South Oyster Bay Road near Nicole Court, police said.

Mure lost control of the 2005 Corvette, crossed the center median, crashed through a cyclone fence and the car came to rest among a small stand of trees.

Police said Mure was transported to the Nassau County morgue. The car was impounded for a safety check.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. Police said it appears there is no criminality involved. There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

With Sophia Chang