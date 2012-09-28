Cops investigate robbery of bicyclist

Third Squad detectives are investigating a possible armed robbery in Westbury early Friday in which the suspect knocked another man riding a bike to the ground, Nassau County police said.

A 46-year-old man was riding his bike in the parking lot of 1246 Old Country Rd. at about 3 a.m. when he was approached by another man, police said.

The victim said he was knocked from his bike and that the suspect held his hand inside his sweatshirt "as if he were holding a firearm," police said in a news release.

The suspect took the man's wallet and a cellphone and ran north on Carle Road; he was seen getting on a black mountain-style bicycle, police said.

The victim had lower-back pain but declined medical assistance at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.