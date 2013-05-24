Cops: Kids approached by stranger in Lawrence area

Nassau County police are investigating reports of a man in his 50s -- driving a four-door red Mercedes-Benz -- who on different occasions asked two 12-year-old children if they needed a ride. The man was unknown to both, police said.

A boy at Central Avenue and Doughty Boulevard in Lawrence was approached at 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The man drove off after the boy told him "no," police said.

On Thursday at 7:56 a.m. a girl, waiting for a bus on Pacific Avenue, in North Lawrence, was approached and the man drove off when another vehicle approached, police said.

Anyone with information can call, anonymously, Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.