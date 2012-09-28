Cops: Loaded gun falls out of baby wipes container

Police who had stopped a suspicious man for questioning were surprised Thursday night when he dropped a bag carrying a container of baby wipes and a loaded handgun popped out.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred near the corner of Andrews Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Roosevelt at 8:20 p.m.

Jamaal Dudley, 20, of 48 Andrews Ave., was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said in a Friday morning news release.

Special Investigations Squad detectives, working an unrelated case in the area, saw Dudley exit from behind a house carrying a white plastic bag -- and walking toward two other men, police said.

When the detectives approached the trio, police said Dudley became nervous and attempted to walk away.

As police ordered him to stop they said he dropped the bag and the container of baby wipes popped open, revealing the barrel of a handgun.

Police said the gun was a loaded .380-caliber pistol and said extra rounds of ammunition also were recovered.

Dudley is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.