Cops: Man arrested with bogus DVDs

A Flushing man faces counterfeit charges after he tried to sell bootleg DVDs Friday to a plainclothes police officer in a Westbury parking lot, Nassau County police said.

Shi Chang Zhou, 47, of 41st Road, was in the parking lot of Hicks Nursery, 100 Jericho Tpke., at about 11:30 a.m. when he attempted to sell the DVDs, police said. Zhou had an assortment of 155 DVD recordings valued at about $3,100, police said.

He was arrested and charged with counterfeiting in the second degree and failing to disclose the origin of a recording, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.