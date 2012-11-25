Cops: Man attacked for iPhone in Uniondale

A pair of assailants jumped a man and stole his cellphone he walked down a street in Uniondale Saturday night, police said.

The Nassau police's First Squad is investigating the robbery, which happened about 10:35 p.m. The victim, an unidentified 43-year-old man who was not injured, was walking on Argyle Avenue when two males approached him, pushed him to the ground and attacked him, police said. They took his iPhone and ran away northbound on Mildred Place. No arrests have been made.

Both men were 6 feet tall and wore dark ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.