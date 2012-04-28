Cops: Man barricaded himself in attic

A 38-year-old Valley Stream man was arrested Friday after he destroyed furnishings in his mother's home and barricaded himself in the attic, Nassau County police said.

Police said they responded about 1:30 p.m. Friday to a Viola Street home after a 58-year-old woman told a patrol officer that her son, Dukens Joseph, was destroying furniture and other valuables in the house.

When police arrived, they found Joseph had locked himself in the attic. An Emergency Service Unit along with members of the Bureau of Special Operations and Hostage Negotiators were called to the scene, police said. Joseph was arrested at 4:15 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said there were no injuries.

Joseph, who is scheduled to be arraigned after he is released from the hospital, is charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest, police said.