Cops: Man robbed of Mercedes at gunpoint

A 30-year-old man who went to an address in Roosevelt to meet a woman was met by four men who ordered him to strip and robbed him at gunpoint of his late model Mercedes-Benz, his cellphone and jewelry, Nassau County police said.

The unidentified man went to 133 Pennywood Ave. about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday "to meet a female . . . known to him as Brianna," police said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, four unknown male(s) . . . in possession of two handguns, one black and one silver, ordered the victim out of his 2010 black Mercedes," the statement continued. "The subjects ordered the victim to remove his clothing and to strip down to his underwear. The subjects fled in the victim's vehicle westbound toward Nassau Boulevard, taking with them the victim's phone and assorted jewelry. There were no injuries."

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.