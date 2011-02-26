Cops: Man sold stolen auto parts on eBay

A Mastic Beach man who police said tried to sell more than $4,000 worth of auto parts stolen from a Ferrari dealership in Plainview was arrested Friday on a felony charge of possession of stolen property.

The man, William J. Mure, 30, was ordered jailed on $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail at his arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to court records. He bonded out and is due back in court March 1.

Detectives from the District Attorney's Squad interviewed an employee of Long Island Ferrari service dealership in Plainview who told them that parts missing from the dealership since Jan. 25 were being sold on eBay and that Mure was the seller, police said.

Police recovered items but didn't provide a description of the stolen parts.