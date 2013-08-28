Cops: Man steals cell from woman sitting on curb

Nassau County police are looking for a man who struck a woman early Wednesday in Franklin Square before stealing her cellphone.

Police said the victim, 40, was seated on the curb at about 7:45 a.m. in front of a Franklin Avenue residence, with her cellphone on the ground and her hand covering it.

A man came up from behind, struck her, took the phone and ran away, police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.