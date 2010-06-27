Cops: Man, woman beat and robbed man outside 7-11

Nassau police are searching for two suspects accused of beating and robbing a man early Saturday morning outside of a 7-11 store in Freeport.

A 24-year-old man was accosted by a man and a woman outside the 7-11 at 145 W. Sunrise Highway at 4 a.m. yesterday, police said.

The suspects both punched the victim in the face, and the man grabbed a gold necklace the victim was wearing according to police.

The two then went south on Bergen Place, leaving the victim with a bruise on his face. He did not go to the hospital.

Police described the male suspect as 16 or 17 years old, and wearing glasses, jeans, and a black hat and t-shirt. The woman, who appeared to be 16 to 18 years old, wore a black dress and sandals.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.