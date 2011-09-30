Cops: Marijuana charge for driver after stop

A Valley Stream woman stopped for changing lanes unsafely Thursday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview faces a marijuana possession charge, State Police said.

After troopers stopped Diana Alejandria, 24, for an unsafe lane change on the eastbound parkway, near Exit 19, Peninsula Boulevard, they detected an "odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle," according to a news release.

Troopers then found a clear, plastic bag with more than 25 grams of marijuana, the release said.

Alejandria was arrested and is charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Her arraignment information at First District Court in Hempstead was not immediately available.