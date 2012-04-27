Cops: Masked man stabs Woodmere clerk

Fourth Squad detectives are looking for a masked man who stabbed a clerk during a convenience store robbery Friday morning in Woodmere, Nassau County police said.

The assailant wore a black mask over his face when he entered Woodmere Express at 825 W. Broadway at about 10:25 a.m., police said.

He then sprayed a substance into the face of the counter clerk, a 38-year-old man.

When the suspect went behind the counter and started to remove money from the cash register and the clerk's pockets, a struggle ensued, police said.

The suspect then stabbed the clerk with an unknown weapon, police said, causing two deep cuts.

The suspect fled on foot, north on Lewis Avenue. The clerk was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.