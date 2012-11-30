Cops: Massapequa DMV office evacuated due to suspicious item

The Massapequa office of the state Department of Motor Vehicles was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in for a suspicious item that turned out to be a laptop computer, authorities said.

The laptop had been left in the lobby and there were no explosives found, a Nassau police spokesman said.

State and Nassau police, including its bomb squad, had responded to the DMV office at the Carmans Plaza Shopping Center shortly after the call came in about 4:20 p.m.

The state office was evacuated, along with nearby stores, Nassau police siad.