Cops: New Cassel teen robbed leaving party

A teenager leaving a block party on Saturday morning in New Cassel was attacked by a group of 10 to 15 males, Nassau County police said.

The 17-year-old victim was walking along Prospect Avenue about midnight when he was struck from behind, according to detectives from the Third Precinct.

The attackers then began punching and kicking the victim before stealing his watch and chain and then fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for bruises and a cut above his right eye.

Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.