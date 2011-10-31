Cops: Oyster Bay burglar assaulted resident

An Oyster Bay man faces burglary and assault charges after breaking into a residence and slicing the forearm of a homeowner Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Bernardo Rubilar, 45, broke into an Oyster Bay home at about 4:55 a.m., police said. The homeowner awoke to a loud bang and found Rubilar in his locked bedroom, according to a police report.

Rubilar had a sharp object and cut the homeowner, 45, on his left forearm before leaving the scene, the report said.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital, and Rubilar was arrested a short time later after an investigation, police said.

Rubilar, of 166 Mill River Rd., was charged with burglary and assault. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead. Arraignment information was not immediately available Monday.