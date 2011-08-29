Cops: Pair sought in Lakeview robbery

Fifth Squad detectives are searching for two men who robbed another man of jewelry and an iPhone Sunday in Lakeview, Nassau County police said.

A man, 21, was walking on Woodfield Road and Canandaigua Avenue at about 11:35 p.m., police said. Two men approached the man from behind, and one of the them motioned to his waistband that he had a weapon, police said.

That man pulled a gold chain and medallion from the victim's neck. The men also took the man's phone and wallet before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.