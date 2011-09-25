Cops: Pedestrian struck, killed in Island Park

An Oceanside man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in traffic in Island Park, Nassau police said.

Michael Fenwick, 33, was walking in the northbound lanes of Austin Boulevard near Empire Boulevard at about 8:33 p.m. when he was hit by a black 2008 BMW driven by a 31-year-old man, police said.

Fenwick was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m., police said.

The BMW was impounded for a brake and safety inspection, but police do not suspect criminality in this case.