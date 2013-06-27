Long IslandNassau

Cops: Plainview woman altered oxycodone script

By BILL MASONbill.mason@newsday.com

A Plainview woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with altering a medical prescription to obtain more oxycodone, Nassau police said.

Adriana Binetti, 29, of 14 Cheryl Lane, was charged with second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Binetti had a prescription for 90 oxycodone pills, but changed the number to 120 pills before presenting it at the Mediscource Pharmacy, 720 Old Country Rd., on April 11, police said.

Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives investigated and made the arrest at her home, police said.

Binetti was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court, Hempstead.

