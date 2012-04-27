Cops probe fatal Hempstead shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hempstead Thursday after officers responding to a 911 call found the wounded victim on a residential street.

Stanley Cater, 47, of Hempstead, was found on Marvin Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 4:39 a.m., Nassau police said.

Cater was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 a.m., police said.

Detectives released no other details, but asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.