Cops probe Long Beach boardwalk robbery

Long Beach police said Wednesday they are investigating a late-night robbery on the city's boardwalk.

A jogger told police that a group of about five young people who appeared to be 14 to 19 years old attacked him at 10:44 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of the East Boardwalk, police said in a statement. The victim said he was punched and kicked and suffered cuts to his knees and elbows, the statement said.

The attackers, who stole the man's iPhone, fled on foot and on bicycles, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the crime to call the Long Beach detectives' hotline at 516-705-7370.