Police are investigating the robbery early Wednesday of a Valley Stream gas station.

The robber approached the 33-year-old male attendant of Sunoco at 1200 Rockaway Ave. at 3:25 a.m., "jumped over the counter and opened the cash register," taking an unknown amount of money.

The robber ran. The were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.